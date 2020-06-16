Council holds first reading of refuse law revisions, would require residents to schedule pickup in advance

City of Dalton residents would have to call ahead to schedule rubbish pickup under draft revisions to the city's curbside refuse and yard trimming collection ordinance.
The City Council held the first reading of those revisions on Monday and is scheduled to vote on them at its Monday, July 6, meeting.
Currently, rubbish is put out at the curb. Since the city Public Works Department picks up rubbish every other week, that can result in rubbish and refuse sitting on the curb for up to two weeks.
In addition, the proposed revisions would:
• Set the maximum volume per collection pickup at two cubic yards (about the size of a standard refrigerator) per household without being charged additional fees.
• Set a fee of $30 per cubic yard above two cubic yards.
• Specify that following an eviction of or cleanup by tenants at rental properties, the landlord shall be responsible for removal of refuse.
• Define construction/remodeling debris. Under the current city ordinance, the Public Works Department should not pick up debris from remodeling or demolition. The proposed changes would spell out that that includes dirt, broken concrete, asphalt, bricks, rock, plumbing fixtures, sinks, bath tubs, shower stalls, toilets, cabinets, doors, windows, sheetrock, insulation, wood paneling, pipes, wire, roofing material, lumber, plywood, siding, plastic pails or buckets, pallets, landscape timbers, crossties, lattice, fencing of any type, carpet, ceramic tile and other floorcoverings.
• Specify that cardboard boxes shall only be collected when broken down and placed in the city-issued recycling bin, not as part of refuse collection.
• Specify that packing material such as peanuts, Styrofoam, air cushions, bubble wrap, shredded paper, wrapping materials and foam shall be placed in household garbage.
• Remove collection pads.
"I still have some concerns to be worked out," said City Council member Tyree Goodlett. "It has been so hectic with other issues that I'm still working through this. But we have plenty of time until we actually vote."
Council members have been working on the revisions to the law for several months. There has been a general consensus that allowing refuse to remain on the curb for days is unsightly.
Goodlett has expressed concern about tightening up on collecting remodeling debris, noting that many people can't afford a contractor, who would be required to haul debris away, and do repairs to their homes themselves.
"I'm sure there will be more discussion and that we'll tweak this law before we vote on it," said City Council member Gary Crews.
Council members voted 4-0 to approve the annual Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) plan. This year's plan includes funding from the CARES Act that was signed into law by President Donald Trump in March to help alleviate economic hardships caused by the new coronavirus (COVID-19). Mayor David Pennington typically votes only in the event of a tie. CDBG is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development program targeted at urban areas with low incomes and high poverty that funds anti-poverty efforts, infrastructure construction and programs to reduce blight.
The city used CARES Act funding of $222,250 to provide loans of up to $15,000 to for-profit businesses with 50 or fewer employees that could demonstrate that revenue had decreased 30% or more due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the related economic shutdowns. The loans must be used to rehire or retain workers. The loans will be forgiven after two years if the owner meets all requirements.
The businesses that received funding under the city's Small Business Stabilization Forgivable Loan Program are:
• California Cars
• CR&G dba Cyra’s Restaurant
• Culprit Athletics
• Juli-Yo dba The Sweet Spot
• MedNow Inc.
• Pay4Less
• SABK dba Buckin’ Burrito
• SK Trader dba Metro by T-Mobile
• Sol de Mayo
• Tammy Samples Inc. dba Sample Stars
• The Perfect Cup
• Three Oaks Custom Cabinets
• Tjera de Oro Golden Scissors Salon
• Totally Enterprises
• Triple L Construction
• Vallarta Taqueria
Council members also voted 4-0 to:
• Accept $69,000 in CARES Act funding for the Dalton Municipal Airport. That money will be used to cover expenses, does not require a local match, and does not have to be repaid.
• Approve a $60,265 agreement with AP Triton of Napa, California, to study how fire services are delivered in Dalton and Whitfield County. The study will be jointly funded by Whitfield County.
The council also recognized June 21-27 as Amateur Radio Week.
