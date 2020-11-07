Council members approve stormwater control measures

The Dalton City Council Monday night approved the purchase of property on Brookwood Drive that will be used for a project to reduce flooding and stormwater runoff along Tar Creek.

The Dalton City Council on Monday approved several items aimed at controlling stormwater runoff and erosion within the city.

The council voted 4-0 to:

• Approve the purchase of lots 20, 21 and 22 in the Stonewood Chase subdivision for $30,000 from Xuan Truong Nguyen. The lots, located north of Covie Ridge near Hamilton Medical Center, will be used to build a detention pond to control stormwater runoff. Dalton Public Works Director Andrew Parker said the project costs about $200,0000 including the price of the property. Project funding will come from the 2015 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).

• Approve the purchase of the property at 915 Brookwood Drive for $180,000 from Mary Lee Farmer to create a flood storage area along Tar Creek. A flood storage area holds water when a waterway is at a high level and releases it as the water subsides. Parker said this project costs about $380,000 including the price of the property and will also be funded from the 2015 SPLOST.

• Approve a $24,500 contract with Chastain and Associates of Ellijay to survey the area around Ridge Street and also North Glenwood Avenue as part of a drainage analysis. The money will come from the 2015 SPLOST.

• Renew for one year a $5,563 agreement with Spectra Contract Flooring of Norcross to clean the carpet at City Hall. The agreement calls for halls to be cleaned six times a year, conference rooms four times a year and offices twice a year.

In the public comments portion of the meeting Dr. Pablo Perez, a Dalton physician, spoke to council members about the importance of wearing masks to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

