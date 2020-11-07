Council members approve stormwater control measures

The Dalton City Council on Monday approved several items aimed at controlling stormwater runoff and erosion within the city.
The council voted 4-0 to:
• Approve the purchase of lots 20, 21 and 22 in the Stonewood Chase subdivision for $30,000 from Xuan Truong Nguyen. The lots, located north of Covie Ridge near Hamilton Medical Center, will be used to build a detention pond to control stormwater runoff. Dalton Public Works Director Andrew Parker said the project costs about $200,0000 including the price of the property. Project funding will come from the 2015 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
• Approve the purchase of the property at 915 Brookwood Drive for $180,000 from Mary Lee Farmer to create a flood storage area along Tar Creek. A flood storage area holds water when a waterway is at a high level and releases it as the water subsides. Parker said this project costs about $380,000 including the price of the property and will also be funded from the 2015 SPLOST.
• Approve a $24,500 contract with Chastain and Associates of Ellijay to survey the area around Ridge Street and also North Glenwood Avenue as part of a drainage analysis. The money will come from the 2015 SPLOST.
• Renew for one year a $5,563 agreement with Spectra Contract Flooring of Norcross to clean the carpet at City Hall. The agreement calls for halls to be cleaned six times a year, conference rooms four times a year and offices twice a year.
In the public comments portion of the meeting Dr. Pablo Perez, a Dalton physician, spoke to council members about the importance of wearing masks to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
