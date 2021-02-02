Council renews HVAC contract for City Hall, alcoholic beverage licenses

In a brief meeting Monday, members of the Dalton City Council voted 4-0 to renew the city's agreement with EMCOR Group of Smyrna for HVAC (heating, ventilating and air conditioning) service at City Hall for one year.
EMCOR will receive $6,504.
"This is simply a renewal of the preventative maintenance agreement on the heating and air conditioning system here at City Hall," said Human Resources Director Greg Batts. "The agreement has been reviewed by the city attorney. There is no increase (in cost) from 2020."
Mayor David Pennington typically votes only in the event of a tie.
Council members also voted 4-0 to approve:
• Package beer and wine licenses for Glenwood Exxon at 1016 N. Glenwood Ave.
• Pouring beer, liquor and wine licenses for La Fogata Fusion Restaurant at 702 Fifth Ave.
• Package wine and pouring wine licenses for Unik Sweet Delights at 238 N. Hamilton St., suite 1.
