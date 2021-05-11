Country Financial holds ribbon cutting

Contributed photo

Owner Kim Jones and colleagues celebrated the grand opening of Country Financial, an insurance and financial services business at 123 Murray Plaza in Chatsworth, by welcoming the public with a ribbon cutting. From left are Peg Adams (Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, Murray County Chamber of Commerce ambassador), Barry Gentry (Murray County Chamber of Commerce), Jones, Suzanne Mooney (Country Financial office assistant), Eli Falls (president and CEO of the Murray County Chamber of Commerce and the Industrial Development Authority), Billy Childers (Murray County tax commissioner, Murray County Chamber of Commerce ambassador) and Diane Arnold (Murray County Chamber of Commerce).

