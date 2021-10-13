Country music stars unite for The Frontmen, will play Sunday at local festival

"We get asked a lot, 'Are you all really having that much fun up there (on stage)?' And the answer is 'Yes, we are,'" said Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas, who has joined with Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar, and Larry Stewart of Restless Heart to form The Frontmen.
McDonald, Rushlow and Stewart have collectively sold more than 30 million records with popular songs like “The Bluest Eyes in Texas,” “That Rock Won’t Roll,” “I’ll Still Be Loving You,” “Why Does It Have to Be (Wrong or Right)," “Amazed,” “Smile,” “I’m Already There,” “God Blessed Texas,” “Amy’s Back in Austin” and “What Might Have Been," and music fans can hear those hits during The Frontmen's concert Sunday at the Black Bear Festival in Chatsworth. The festival starts Saturday.
McDonald, Rushlow and Stewart have long been friendly and admired one another's work, as they began performing together roughly a decade ago "for the troops on USO (United Service Organizations) tours (and) loved it," Rushlow said. The COVID-19 pandemic "changes the way you think" and led to the notion of uniting as The Frontmen to play across the U.S.
"It's a new band, but with an arsenal of hits, and the reaction has been pretty amazing," Rushlow said. He's been particularly delighted to see so many younger fans who "grew up listening to (our songs) on the radio with their parents, (so) there's this whole new level of fans coming up to love this music."
The Frontmen concerts are full of the dozens of top singles from their respective careers leading up this point, songs that have been "the soundtrack to lives" of countless people, he said. "Music is powerful."
"I'm blessed to sing harmony for Larry" on songs like “The Bluest Eyes in Texas,” “I’ll Still Be Loving You” and “Why Does It Have to Be (Wrong or Right)," Rushlow said. "I love those."
"And 'I’m Already There,' a hit for Lonestar, is "so poignant," as "Richie wrote it about his son," while "Amazed" was "the song of the decade," Rushlow said. "Amazed" has been "played at more weddings than you can count."
As for his own catalogue, "people love 'God Blessed Texas,'" Rushlow said. "That's a crowd-pleaser, and they're singing at the top of their lungs."
His "most meaningful" song is "What Might Have Been," because "everyone has a what might have been in their life," he said. "What would have happened if you'd gone the other way?"
"It's cool to be vulnerable with an audience, (as) the sentiment is the same for everybody, but the meaning is different for everybody," he said. "That song has really stood the test of time, and it just seems to matter to people."
"We've even been approached to record new music together, so we'll hit the recording studio," Rushlow said. "We're grateful for what we have, and watching this grow organically feels real good."
The Frontmen, who will perform at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, are looking forward to playing the festival, as "festivals are fun, because it's already a party," Rushlow said with a laugh. "There's no excuse not to come see this show."
"We've been thinking about how we could take the festival to the next level, and we're very excited to have quality entertainment," said Barry Gentry, senior vice president of the Murray County Chamber of Commerce. "We want people to visit (the festival) and see Murray County — once you see that mountainscape, it's kind of hard to forget — and I've talked to people in Cartersville, Rome ... who are all coming to" see The Frontmen.
Live concerts with audiences have been mostly curtailed during the COVID-19 pandemic, so both musicians and music fans are thrilled to have them back, Rushlow said.
"They're happy to have music back, and (we get) energy from them."
"We're giving music to people, and we love what we do, (so) it's wonderful to come back," he said. "When that was taken away, it was like 'What happened?'"
Rushlow's father was a singer, and his mother's brothers were in his father's band, so he grew up around music, he said. He "started with the drums, but once I grabbed that (microphone), I knew it was the spot I wanted to be, and it's a blessing to be able to do what you love."
The festival, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 745 W. Chestnut St. in Chatsworth, also features a variety of food and crafts.
"We're sold out (with) 110 vendors, and we have more than 20 food vendors," Gentry said. "Adult beverages will be offered, there will be a pumpkin coloring contest" for youth, "there's a beauty pageant for juniors and children, and we'll have a costume contest for pets."
Admission is $3, or free for those ages 6 and younger, and "we have top-notch singers even beyond The Frontmen," Gentry said. For example, The Beelers, from Knoxville, Tennessee, will lead a church service at 10 a.m. Sunday, and Dalton's Marcus Faulkner, who "has an amazing voice," will follow them on stage at 12:15 p.m..
Rock Bridge Community Church is sponsoring bounce houses for youth, golf carts will be available to help those with disabilities navigate the grounds and all the concerts are "bring-your-own-chair if you want to sit," Gentry said. "We'll even have a comic" in addition to all the musical performances, and "it should be a fantastic weekend."
