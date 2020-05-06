County asks for signs to be placed off right-of-way

As Whitfield County residents head into the summer season, grass is growing fast due to the wet spring, and political signs are littering the landscape.
Public Works Director DeWayne Hunt said his crews have battled all types of obstacles in the road right-of-way for years, and he is looking for help from politicians, real estate offices, small businesses, yard sales and anyone else that feels the need to place a temporary sign along the road right-of-way.
“Please follow the county sign ordinance, according to chapter 16, no sign can be placed within the county right-of-way,” Hunt said, noting that Public Works will begin removing signs on May 15 that are within the county right-of-way.
The typical right-of-way extends approximately 25 to 30 feet in each direction from the center of the pavement, according to Hunt.
“A good rule of thumb is place your signs about 10 feet behind the ditch,” he said. “If there’s not a ditch, put the signs about 15-20 feet beyond the edge of pavement.”
Hunt also urged caution when placing signs near intersections, where they can block the line-of-sight for drivers.
“Signs placed on the right-of-way impede our mowers, in some cases hinder sight distance, and some become abandoned and are roadside litter,” he said.
As of May 15, if you are missing a sign that was picked up by Public Works, they will be placed along the parking lot fence line so that they may be easily recovered. Please do not call Public Works to go check to see if you have signs on the fence. You may visit 170 Gillespie Drive and easily identify your sign(s).
