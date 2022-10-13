October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and public health officials in the North Georgia Health District are reminding women that routine screening helps detect cancer at an early stage when it is most curable.
Nearly 10 million cancer screenings were missed in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, causing many deaths that could have been prevented.
Early detection can improve the chances of breast cancer survival, and now, especially for women ages 40 to 64 who may have delayed screenings, it’s time.
Public health departments in Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield counties are highlighting the importance of breast cancer awareness and detection this month, as follows:
• The Cherokee County Health Department’s Canton Health Center will have a Breast Cancer Awareness Day on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Free clinical breast exams by a Women’s Health nurse will be provided to women ages 40 to 64 or to any woman who detects a change in her breast as described in the symptoms below. An appointment is required for an exam, please call (770) 345-7371. No insurance or payment is required. The Canton Health Center is at 1219 Univeter Road.
• Information about breast cancer awareness events at the Woodstock Health Center is forthcoming. Meanwhile, education and printed materials are available. The address is 7545 N. Main St., Suite 100, and the phone number is (770) 928-0133.
• The Fannin County Health Department will provide free breast exams to women who are ages 40 to 64 or if they have symptoms (see below) on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are recommended but walk-ins will be accommodated, if possible. The Fannin County Health Department is at 95 Ouida Street in Blue Ridge, and the phone number is (706) 632-3023.
• The Murray County Health Department will have a Breast Cancer Awareness Day on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the health department, offering free breast exams to women ages 40 to 64 or if they have symptoms (see below) from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Murray County Health Department is at 709 Old Dalton-Ellijay Road in Chatsworth, and the phone number is (706) 695-4585.
Additionally, Chatsworth Mayor K.W. Gong signed a proclamation declaring October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
• The Whitfield County Health Department’s Women’s Clinic will host a Breast Cancer Awareness Day on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 8 a.m. to noon. Free clinical breast exams will be provided for any woman 19 years old or older. No appointment is necessary. The Whitfield County Health Department address is 800 Professional Blvd. in Dalton, and the phone number is (706) 279-9600. The Women’s Clinic is in the back.
• Gilmer and Pickens County Health Departments offer education and printed materials in their clinics to residents regarding the need for early detection of breast cancer through both self-examinations and healthcare screenings, and they teach the signs and symptoms to look for to detect breast cancer as early as possible. The Gilmer County Health Department is at 28 Southside Church St. in Ellijay, and the phone number is (706) 635-4363. The Pickens County Health Department is at 60 Health Way in Jasper, and the phone number is (706) 253-2821.
Some of the warning signs and symptoms of breast cancer
• New lump in the breast or underarm (armpit).
• Thickening or swelling of part of the breast.
• Irritation or dimpling of breast skin.
• Redness or flaky skin in the nipple area or the breast.
• Pulling in of the nipple.
• Nipple discharge other than breast milk, including blood.
• Any change in the size or shape of the breast.
• Pain in the breast.
Regular visits to a primary care provider are a necessary part of a healthcare routine. If a person notices any changes in their breasts that are concerning they should call their healthcare provider immediately.
You can go to the health district’s website as it provides further updates for breast cancer awareness in the health district at nghd.org/news/bca-events-in-north-ga. Learn more about breast cancer and how to prevent it at dph.georgia.gov/BCCP.
Win the fight against breast cancer. It’s time for early detection.
