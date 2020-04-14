Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter and Emergency Management Agency Director Claude Craig will host a live public conference call today beginning at 5 p.m. They will be joined by Whitfield County Tax Commissioner Danny Sane.
This event will be live-streamed via the county website www.whitfieldcountyga.com and can be accessed at https://livestream.com/accounts/25637515/events/7960637.
They will answer as many questions as possible, and the call-in number will be given during the conference call.
