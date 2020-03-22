County holds emergency called meeting Monday

The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners has an emergency called meeting Monday at noon in response to the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
The meeting is in the fifth floor conference room of the Wells Fargo Building at 201 S. Hamilton St., but will not be open to the public because of the public health emergency declared earlier this month by Gov. Brian Kemp. The meeting will be held via teleconference and will be livestreamed on the county’s website (www.whitfieldcountyga.com).
"Instructions for access will be updated on the county’s website closer to the meeting time," according to a release from the county. "More information will be available regarding the meeting on our website to ensure the citizens are receiving a clear explanation of what to expect as this is a rapidly changing health emergency within our community."
Go to www.whitfieldcountyga.com for more information.
