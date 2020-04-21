County official says flooding caused no damage at the Whitfield courthouse

Flooding caused by heavy rainfall earlier this month did not result in any structural damage to the Whitfield County courthouse, according to County Administrator Mark Gibson.
Everything was "mopped up and vacuumed up," said Gibson.
Gibson said "the downspouts had not yet been connected (to the roof that is being installed), which would have allowed the contractor to get water away from the building."
"The water ran down the face of the building and ponded in an area close to the building," Gibson said. "The water found a way down onto the ground floor. This was a one-time problem from an unusual storm event and we do not anticipate any further problems."
Womack, Lewis & Smith of Cartersville is installing a new roof on the old section of the courthouse.
"They are also building the new North Whitfield Middle School," said Gibson.
The contract for the courthouse is for $1.271 million plus $137,000 for any contingency, and includes the removal of the large screen wall in the courthouse and the old roof.
"They are almost finished with the membrane roof," said Gibson. "They are installing the new windows in the main courtroom. That will take three to four weeks. While that is being done, downspouts are being installed, and underground piping for some of them to connect to the city’s drainage system. There is some metal trim and flashing to be installed after the windows are in. I would estimate five to six weeks to completion."
The county would be reimbursed for the project from a proposed four-year, $66 million Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) on the June 9 ballot if voters approve the SPLOST.
