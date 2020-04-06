Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter and Emergency Management Agency Director Claude Craig host a live public conference call on Tuesday at 5 p.m. They will be joined by Mark Krueger of Nichols, Cauley & Associates LLC, who will discuss the recent tax law changes due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
This event will be livestreamed via the Whitfield County website www.whitfieldcountyga.com and can be accessed at https://livestream.com/accounts/25637515/events/7960637.
They will answer as many questions as possible, and the call-in number will be given at the appropriate time during the conference call.
