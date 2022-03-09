The Whitfield County Board of Education could give life to an agreement that promises to bring a 74-acre, mixed commercial and residential community to Varnell.
“Members of the Board of Education have been asked to consider the Varnell TAD (tax allocation district) proposal, but it has not yet been decided when the proposal might be put on the board agenda,” said Whitfield County Schools Superintendent Mike Ewton.
Board Chairman Bill Worley did not immediately respond to email messages, and Mitchell Hollis, one of the developers, did not immediately respond to telephone messages.
Members of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners declined in February to approve the agreement. The residential part is expected to go forward but the developers say the high-end commercial portion is unlikely to take place without the agreement.
A motion by Commissioner Barry Robbins to approve the intergovernmental agreement with the city of Varnell and Whitfield County Schools to join in a TAD to help fund infrastructure at Patterson Farms, a development on Cleveland Highway on the south end of the city, died for lack of a second.
Commissioner Robby Staten was absent from the meeting, recovering from surgery. He said if he had been at the meeting he would have seconded Robbins’ motion and voted for the agreement. He said if the agreement comes before the board again he would vote for it. Because the measure died for lack of a vote and wasn’t voted down, it can come before the board again if commissioners agree to put it on the agenda.
TADs freeze the value at which a property can be taxed for general revenue. Taxes collected on additional value created by improvements to the property are dedicated to pay for infrastructure, public artwork or other amenities to attract a developer or developers to that area.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said the agreement would have resulted in revenue increases for both the city and the school system.
The site of Patterson Farms is a former horse ranch and was mostly an empty field before development started. Jensen said the property has generated about $10,000 a year in property taxes, $6,000 for the school system and $4,000 for the county. The agreement would have seen the county gain $1 million above current taxes during the 10-year life of the deal if the developers were able to build out the way they plan, an average of $100,000 a year. That would have gone into the special tax districts that fund the county fire department and the county’s share of combined services with the city of Dalton. The school system could have received about $1.39 million above current taxes, about $140,000 a year. Some $8.3 million in property tax revenue would have remained in the TAD to fund infrastructure such as roads and parks inside Patterson Farms.
Commissioner Greg Jones said he could not support the agreement because voters have rejected giving the county the power to create TADs.
Whitfield County voters in March 2021 rejected a measure that would have given the commissioners the power to create TADs.
Voters in 2014 gave the city councils of Cohutta, Dalton, Tunnel Hill and Varnell the authority to create TADs. County voters rejected TADs that year also, but under state law the county and the school system have the right to join in city TADs if commissioners or school board members believe that is in the public interest.
