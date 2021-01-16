County students who opt for virtual learning must do so for entire semester

While Whitfield County Schools will continue to permit students to learn completely virtually during the second half of this academic year, those who make that selection will have to stick with it for the entire second semester.
That's a departure from the fall, when students who began the academic term learning virtually could return to in-person instruction, and many did, according to Karey Williams, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning. Roughly 30% of Whitfield County Schools’ approximately 13,000 students opted for virtual learning to open this academic year, but that figure had dropped to 10% by the end of last month.
The system would prefer students attend classes in-person, as, "to me, very few kids can learn virtually" as well as they can in a traditional classroom setting, said Superintendent Judy Gilreath. "Our experience last spring," when all students had to learn remotely for the final two months of the academic year, "was so many didn't even log on at all."
And then this year, the system would only allow students to select virtual education if they had computer and internet access, but "people signed up who didn't have access" to computers and/or internet, Gilreath said. "We have given out a lot of computers, and we extended the Wi-Fi signals around schools," but that still can't reach everyone.
"We're not set up to be a virtual system," she said. "I don't think any public school system is."
However, system officials believe it's critical to allow virtual access during the COVID-19 pandemic, but won't allow students to jump in and out anymore, Gilreath said. "If they go virtual for the second semester, they'll have to stay that way."
"It's just too difficult on teachers, and they're overwhelmed," she said. "You have a classroom layout to (keep social distance), and then all of a sudden 10 more kids come in from virtual."
As Whitfield County remains a hot spot for COVID-19, cases continue to spike in schools.
As of Friday afternoon, Whitfield County had 12,455 cases of COVID-19, 11th most among Georgia's 159 counties, as well as 148 confirmed deaths and 596 hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Whitfield County's 11,899 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents was more than every county in the state except for Chattahoochee.
"We have seen an uptick in cases, (with) 45 students and 17 staff" testing positive for the week that ended Jan. 8, Gilreath said. "We're having more problems getting (substitute teachers), too."
Whitfield County Schools continues to offer full classroom instruction five days per week for all grades.
Masks are mandated when social distancing can't be practiced for middle and high schools, Gilreath said. In elementary schools, masks are strongly encouraged.
Currently, the COVID-19 vaccine is available locally to those in Tier 1A+, which includes health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, adults ages 65 and older and their caregivers, and first responders such as law enforcement personnel and firefighters, according to the North Georgia Health District, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties. Those eligible are asked to call (888) 881-1474 to make an appointment.
Gilreath hopes the next tier of individuals, which includes educators, can begin receiving the vaccine in four to six weeks. She also hopes vaccinations can be given at school sites to make it easier for educators to receive the shots.
"We believe it's so important to have face-to-face learning, and if schools shut down (to in-person instruction), people won't be able to work," among other complications, she said. "We're trying our best to hang on" during this pandemic.
