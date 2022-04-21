Viviana Ramirez said she and her husband Carlos enjoy taking "old buildings and bringing them back to life."
But she said they never dreamed when they opened their Eclectic79 Boutique at 300 E. Morris St. five years ago it would lead to them owning much of the block of East Morris Street between Green Street and Glenwood Avenue, what they call Block 79, and owning and co-owning several other businesses there.
"We liked this area," she said. "A lot of these buildings were empty. But it was all organic."
"We didn't have a big plan, but as the buildings became available, we bought them," said Carlos Ramirez.
Carlos Ramirez was born in Mexico and came to Dalton when he was very young. Viviana Ramirez moved to Dalton about 12 years ago from California.
Among the businesses they now own or co-own are the Eclectic79 Boutique and the Eclectic79 Furniture Store, Beast Mode Training Facility and Casa Del Cafe coffee shop.
"A lot of people ask us 'Why a coffee shop? Why a gym? Why do you open these businesses up?'" said Viviana Ramirez. "We open businesses up that we would enjoy. We love coffee, so we knew we wanted a coffee shop. And we saw a need for a coffee shop, especially one that isn't a chain coffee shop in this part of town."
"We love to work out, so we thought 'Why not open a gym?'" said Viviana Ramirez.
She said when they met Thanh Nguyen and Catherine Nguyen, personal trainers who were working out of their home, things began to fall into place for the Beast Mode gym.
"We can't run everything ourselves," said Carlos Ramirez. "We look for people who have a passion and try to work with them."
The Eclectic79 Boutique is operated by Viviana Ramirez's daughter Stephanie Santillan, and she said it focuses more on clothes for young women.
The two also lease space to businesses they don't have an ownership stake in, such as Inflated at 309 E. Morris St., which sells balloon decorations and leases bounce houses. Centers for Creative Learning, at 305 E. Morris St., is another business they lease to. It provides tutoring and SAT and ACT preparation classes. They also lease to Freya's Lounge, a cocktail and wine bar at 303 E. Morris St.
They say their efforts to revitalize the neighborhood have been helped by work being done by the Dalton Public Works Department to improve and expand the sidewalk on the north side of Morris Street on that block.
"It wasn't just the buildings, but the street itself was run down when we first moved in," said Carlos Ramirez. "The sidewalk had a lot of problems. We've had a good experience with the city. We get a lot of (pedestrian) traffic now. We didn't used to. We get people walking from the boutique to the school or from the coffee shop to the boutique. On the weekends especially, you get a lot of people walking in this area, a lot more than you did a few years ago."
The city has finished work on the sidewalk on the north side of the street and has now begun work on the sidewalk on the south side of the street. City Administrator Andrew Parker said the city will also install a pedestrian walkway across Morris Street at the intersection with Spencer Street.
The couple hold special events to bring shoppers to the area. They recently hosted their first Coffee & Cars cruise-in, and they regularly host "pop-up" events. They'e also had local artist Mayelli Diaz Meza paint murals on several of the buildings. She painted the mural recently unveiled on the side of the Oakwood Cafe.
"We wanted to make the buildings more attractive, and we wanted to support a local artist," said Carlos Ramirez.
Viviana Ramirez said all of the businesses try to help each other.
"If someone comes to (the home furnishings store), I'll ask if they've tried the coffee shop and recommend they go over there after they are finished," she said. "In the mornings, people will work out (at Beast Mode) and go (to the coffee shop) and have a protein shake. It's fun to see things going on here and to be able to provide things to our community that I think it needed."
