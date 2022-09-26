Friends, family and colleagues of William T. Boyett surprised the long-time Superior Court chief judge during a special ceremony at the Whitfield County Courthouse during which the recently renovated historic courtroom was dedicated and named in his honor.
“As the longest-serving active member of the state Superior Court bench, you represent the best of the judiciary, and through your service have helped to build public confidence in our judicial system as a fundamental, indispensable and independent branch of government,” Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia Michael P. Boggs wrote in a letter read during the ceremony by Judge Charlie Bethel of the Georgia Supreme Court.
“And despite nearly 40 stellar years as a Superior Court judge, you have also served the state judiciary well beyond your service on the bench,” Boggs added. “Your dedicated public service has truly made the judiciary better and improved the administration of justice. Whether as president of the Council of Superior Court Judges (including during my time on the Superior Court bench), through service on nearly every committee of the council, service on the Judicial Council, or in giving back to your community, you represent the very best of our profession.”
Boggs called Boyett’s contributions “immeasurable” and reminiscent of “the toil-worn craftsman always endeavoring to do the duty that lies nearest.”
Another colleague, Charles A. Pannell Jr., U.S. district judge for the Northern District of Georgia, wasn’t able to attend the ceremony because he’s recovering from spinal surgery, but in a letter read by Superior Court Judge Cindy Morris he praised Boyett for being “steady as she goes” while saluting “his patience and persistence.”
Boyett graduated from Dalton High School in 1963, earning a law degree from the University of Georgia and returning to his hometown to practice law with Mitchell & Mitchell. In 1983 he was elected as the third Superior Court judge of the Conasauga Judicial Circuit (Whitfield and Murray counties) and has remained on the bench since.
Nathan Lock, president of the Conasauga Bar Association, said naming the courtroom in honor of Boyett “was an easy decision” for the group’s members, all of whom responded with an “emphatic yes” when questioned by Lock and other leaders of the association, including Vice President Andrew Powell and Secretary Azurae Orie.
“I took (my oath as a lawyer) 10 years ago in front of Judge Boyett,” Lock said. “I think my knees were buckling together because I was scared to death, and he called me up and said some kind words and wished me luck in my practice. That was the first of many opportunities I had to stand before Judge Boyett, and he’s treated me with respect and dignity each time, even when he rules against me, which happens from time to time.”
While himself representing key words from that oath — “truly and honestly, justly and uprightly” — Boyett also cares, listens and shows respect in the courtroom, Lock said.
During the ceremony Powell unveiled a plaque that will be placed in the courtroom in honor of the judge, reading “Honorable William T. Boyett Courtroom. Dedicated in appreciation of his faithful service to the citizens of Whitfield and Murray Counties and his caring stewardship of this court as Chief Judge.”
Powell said Boyett has created a legacy in the community, and quoted a colleague who had this to say about him: “At a time when so many elected officials seem to have lost their ability to engage in civil discourse, Judge Boyett remains a gentleman. Whether he’s dealing with county commissioners, clerks, sheriffs or any other elected official, Judge Boyett is always polite, respects their positions, listens and eloquently states the court’s position.
“He holds fast the principles in which he believes, but also knows how and when to compromise. If there’s anything that makes the judicial branch stand apart from the other branches, it’s the fairness, courtesy and dignified demeanor of people such as Judge Boyett. He always remembers that the administration of justice is nonpartisan and should rise above petty politics. If there is such a thing as judicial DNA, Judge Boyett has it. He is a judge. It is not what he does, it’s who he is.”
Looking out at his children, grandchildren and other relatives gathered on the front row, Boyett took time to praise their individual accomplishments before saying he was “honored” and “appreciative” of the honor bestowed upon him.
“I found out I passed the bar (exam) out here on the sidewalk,” he recalled while looking back on his career. “I was walking toward Crawford Street, and Judge (Robert Luke) Vining walked by me and he said, ‘Hello, lawyer!’ and I knew what he meant.”
After practicing law for about a dozen years, Boyett quipped that he decided to run for the third judgeship in the circuit “because nobody else wanted the job.”
“I got elected and have been elected since,” he said. “The first time I sat up there, I looked out at the people and I thought to myself ‘I’m where I’m supposed to be.’”
Renovated as part of the 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), the historic courtroom looks the same but new HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), sprinkler, lighting and sound and evidence presentation systems have been installed.
