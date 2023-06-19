WALESKA — The outdoor plaza leading to Reinhardt University’s Hasty Student Life Center is now named after 1961 alumnus C. Ken White of Rocky Face. At the recent Board of Trustees meeting, a unanimous vote approved honoring White for his service and philanthropy. A plaque to be permanently placed will recognize his commitment to the student body.
The location is the former site of the Ken White Student Center, where the generosity of White made it possible for Reinhardt to provide a better quality of life for students. The campus continues to be richly adorned with White’s name. A champion to fulfill the needs and wishes of the university, the name Ken White is proudly displayed on his gifts of the football field, indoor athletic facility, music center and atrium in the Falany Performing Arts Center.
Reinhardt President Mark Roberts announced, “Today we recognize Ken White’s lasting impact over 40 years as a trustee and tireless benefactor of the university. The plaque will be affixed to a stone in what will be recognized as the Ken White courtyard for generations to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.