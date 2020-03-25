Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
The number of confirmed new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Whitfield County has doubled, from two to four, from Tuesday to today, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Statewide, there are 1,247 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 394 people have been hospitalized and COVID-19 has been linked to 40 deaths. The state Department of Public Health updates its statistics daily at noon and 7 p.m.
Gordon County has eight confirmed cases, while Catoosa and Chattooga have one each. Murray has no confirmed cases.
Fulton County has the most cases at 198 followed by DeKalb (116) and Dougherty (109).
