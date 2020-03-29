The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Whitfield and Murray counties increased today at noon from 8 to 11 since 7 p.m. Saturday, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Whitfield rose from six to eight cases, while Murray went from two to three.
The Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 cases at noon and 7 p.m. daily here.
As of 9 a.m. today, Hamilton Medical Center reported 97 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 59 negative results, five positive results and 33 pending results. Tests performed at the Department of Public Health and other areas are not reflected in the hospital's numbers. Hamilton Medical Center usually updates its numbers at 7 a.m. daily here.
Statewide there are 2,651 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 80 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 666 have been hospitalized.
Gordon County has 14 cases with one death linked to COVID-19, a 78-year-old male who had underlying health conditions.
Catoosa has three cases and Chattooga has one.
Fulton County has the most cases (407) in the state followed by DeKalb (272) and Dougherty (239).
