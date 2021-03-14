The man who was District 3's representative on the Whitfield County Board of Education for eight years and his successor agree on the main challenges facing the school system in both the immediate and distant future.
Both of those hurdles are related to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Tony Stanley and Carolyn Weaver. In the short term, the rest of this academic year, keeping as many students engaged in in-person learning as possible is the system's main objective.
"It hasn't been easy, but we've been so fortunate to stay in school" during the 2020-21 academic year, despite the pandemic that has led to many other systems discontinuing in-person learning for all or part of the school year, said Weaver, who served as administrative assistant to Superintendent Judy Gilreath for eight years before joining the school board in January. "I'm so glad we've been able to do this — it's so important for students — and I hope and pray we can continue face-to-face learning."
From speaking with board members, educators and parents with children in other systems that have curtailed in-person instruction, "I know there's a lot of concern" about academic slippage, she said. "Whitfield County Schools has worked so hard to get kids on grade level, (particularly) reading on grade level by third grade, (that) we don't" want to cede those gains.
"Kids just do better face to face, for a lot of reasons," said Stanley, who completed his two terms on the board at the end of 2020. "We've relied very heavily on the advice of health officials, and (the superintendent) and her staff have done an excellent job."
"The biggest thing is to keep us face to face, and I can't praise our teachers, principals and administrators enough," Weaver said. "Teachers have told me this is the hardest thing they've ever done, and we" — as school board members — "need to support them any way we can."
Wearing masks and social distancing in schools have prevented them from being superspreaders of COVID-19, according to a recent report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “There has been little evidence that schools have contributed meaningfully to increased community transmission.”
Less than 10% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have been among children and adolescents ages 5-17, according to the CDC. Compared with adults, children and adolescents who have COVID-19 are more commonly asymptomatic, or have mild, non-specific symptoms.
"Not all students are made to be home and disciplined enough to do that work," Weaver said. And virtual learning is "hard on the parents, who have to work and then try to make sure their children are doing (their schoolwork)."
During the next several years, finances will be the main concern for the system, according to Stanley and Weaver. The state cut funding for school systems by 10% last year due to the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, and school systems incurred more expenses for items like personal protective equipment while losing revenue in areas such as school meals.
"The hardest part (of being a school board member) is trying to stretch the money and keeping everyone happy, because you can't please everybody," Stanley said. "We're in pretty good shape (financially) now, but we hardly have money falling out of our pockets."
"Children have to be educated, and I hope we can keep our budget in good standing," Weaver said. Whitfield County Schools is receiving more than $14 million from the first and second federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Acts, so "I hope we can come out of this in good (shape)."
