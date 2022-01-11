COVID-19 'back' in Dalton Public Schools

"COVID-19 is back," so Dalton Public Schools has again tightened restrictions in schools, said Mendy Woods, chief human resources officer for the school system.
The virus is "definitely more active" as students returned last week from holiday break than prior to the winter break, Woods said Monday during a Dalton Board of Education work session. For the week that ended Friday, the school system reported 118 cases of COVID-19 among students and 36 among staff members.
That's a dramatic increase from the week that ended Dec. 17, which was the final week before Christmas break. That week, there were 16 student cases and three staff cases.
Those figures include all positive COVID-19 cases, not just cases diagnosed in a given week. The school system reports an individual's active COVID-19 case until they are able to return to school/work, so one case could be reported for multiple weeks.
Health screening questions are asked of students every day, and masks are encouraged in school buildings. School meals are eaten in classrooms, with cafeterias used only if social distancing of three feet or more can be maintained.
COVID-19 has "presented challenges, but we don't let them overwhelm the need to provide consistency for our students," said Kyle Abernathy, who was Blue Ridge School's assistant principal the first half of this school year and is now interim principal. "Learning loss has occurred during the pandemic, but we try to be the constant for our students."
"So much can be done with students in person that can't be done over a screen" in remote learning, and "I feel we've done a good job here of (controlling) spread" of COVID-19, Abernathy added. "There's a willingness in this building among everyone to cover classrooms if we need to, and people step up to the plate."
The steep increase in the number of cases in schools and the nation as a whole is credited mostly to the new omicron variant, which is considerably more transmissible than prior variants of COVID-19. However, health officials say it is not more likely to cause serious illness or death than variants like delta, and the risk of severe health effects to youth if they are vaccinated and boosted remains relatively small.
Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsed the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation to expand eligibility of booster doses to those ages 12-15, and the CDC now recommends that ages 12-17 receive a booster shot five months after their initial Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination series, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Additionally, moderately or severely immunocompromised children ages 5-11 may now receive a third shot in their primary series to be fully vaccinated 28 days after their second shot.
Just as for everyone eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, booster doses for youth 12 and older, and third shots for immunocompromised children ages 5-11, are now available at local health departments in the state, with no appointment needed during regular clinic hours, according to the state's health department. Data show COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen protection against omicron and other variants, and COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, health officials say.
Students should be able to receive free, weekly COVID-19 testing at their school by the end of this month, Woods said. Dalton Public Schools currently has nearly 7,800 students enrolled, and roughly 75% of families indicated interest in the offering.
Those who signed up can be tested weekly, on occasion, or never at all, and parental permission is necessary for testing, Woods said.
"Mako Labs will come on site to do testing, and test results go to parents and the school."
The testing is free through the Georgia Department of Public Health, she said.
"We just want to (offer) an easy, free option for families, especially right now when it's so difficult to find testing."
