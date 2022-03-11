The number of COVID-19 cases in Whitfield County Schools peaked in January due to the omicron variant surge, but is now "almost nothing," said Superintendent Mike Ewton.
In the past two weeks, Whitfield County Schools has reported only five total student cases. The school system has approximately 13,000 students. At the zenith of the omicron surge, the school system reported 376 student cases for the week that ended Jan. 21.
"It's basically gone at the moment, and we hope it stays that way, but we've been there before, (so) we're still mindful of encouraging" good health practices, Ewton said. However, "it's much more like normal, (as) schools are back open for everything, and masks are optional."
Dress code
During Monday's meeting of the Whitfield County Board of Education, the board members had the first reading for the 2022-23 dress code, with a second reading — and likely adoption — scheduled for the April 11 meeting, Ewton said.
"There are two changes, both minor."
The current policy bans clothing or tattoos with writing, numbers, pictures, graphics, monograms, symbols or drawings that promote "trademarks, slogans or advertising advocating the use of alcohol, tobacco, drugs, drug paraphernalia or other unlawful activity" — in addition to gang/cult memberships or activity and discrimination based upon cultural, religious, racial or sexual orientations — and the new policy would add "pornography" to the section dealing with "trademarks, slogans or advertising advocating the use of alcohol, tobacco, drugs, drug paraphernalia or other unlawful activity," according to the school system.
The second change deals with skirts, dresses, jumpers and shorts.
Those clothing items previously had to be "knee-length when standing," but the new policy would alter that to "three-fourths of thigh coverage," a possible change driven by parental concern that "you're just not able to find knee-length clothing" in stores at this time due to current fashion tastes, Ewton said. "Trends change, and if some (piece of clothing) is really not available, we respond to that."
Multi-sensory education
Approximately 60 Whitfield County Schools educators will receive "special training" from Orton-Gillingham Academy thanks to a "$140,000 grant from the state we received," Ewton said. "This is multi-sensory training that deals with dyslexia and other (similar) disorders (in children), and we think it'll really help our efforts with early literacy."
High school graduations
Graduation dates and times are set for high schools. Coahulla Creek will have graduation at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, at its football stadium; Northwest Whitfield will have graduation at its football stadium at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 20; Phoenix will have graduation at the Dalton Convention Center at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 26; and Southeast Whitfield will have graduation at the Dalton Convention Center at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 27.
"There's a lot of attachment and memories" to and at the school sites, but outdoor graduation also runs the risk of inclement weather, which makes the indoor convention center appealing, Ewton said.
"This year, we left it up to the schools and their principals to decide, and two chose the football fields, (while) two chose the convention center."
Anniversary
Whitfield County Schools is celebrating 150 years of "educational excellence" in 2022, with a kickoff event open to the community at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, according to Kris Horsley, communications specialist.
That's the first of several celebrations to mark the occasion, with podcasts with longtime employees and alumni also planned, among other things, Ewton said.
"It'll be really neat."
