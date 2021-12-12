The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded eligibility for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster dose to 16- and 17-year-olds.
Beginning Monday, the Pfizer booster dose will be provided, as available, to include this age group at North Georgia Health District health departments on a no-appointment-needed basis during clinic hours in Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield counties.
All COVID-19 vaccinations are provided at county health departments without an appointment during clinic hours.
There is no cost for the booster shot.
"We urge all eligible residents to get fully vaccinated as quickly as possible to stop the spread of COVID-19 and its variants in our communities," according to the North Georgia Health District.
Go to www.nghd.org for health department clinic hours and locations.
