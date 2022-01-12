The number of COVID-19 cases among Whitfield County Schools students and staff is "like an avalanche right now," said Deputy Superintendent Karey Williams.
It's "been a big" surge since the school system returned from holiday break last week, and "we're using support staff" to cover openings in buildings, as finding substitutes has been a challenge, but "we're hanging in there," Williams said. Central office personnel have also been going to buildings "to keep things up and running," as it's "all hands on deck."
For the week that concluded Dec. 17, which was the final week before Christmas break, Whitfield County Schools reported five student cases of COVID-19 and the same number of staff cases. Those figures jumped to 41 for staff and 131 for students for the week that ended Friday.
The surge of cases among staff members fueled by the highly-transmissible omicron variant has stressed a school system that was already operating short of needed personnel in areas like School Nutrition and bus drivers, Williams said.
"August and September were challenging, but then it got better, and I think everyone relaxed, but now it's challenging again."
Still, the school system has no plans to move to remote instruction at this time, as that's "not a good option," she said. "We're trying to keep kids in schools, fed, and safe."
Three medical groups, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, recently declared a national state of emergency in children’s mental health due to the pandemic's isolation and disruptive effects, as suicide attempts have risen sharply among adolescent girls during the pandemic, with the number of emergency room visits for suspected suicide attempts by girls ages 12-17 up 51% from early 2019 to early 2021, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Math and reading levels for students in grades three-eight across the country were lower this fall than last, according to the Northwest Evaluation Association, a research-based not-for-profit organization that creates academic assessments for students from prekindergarten-12th grade, and shortfalls were largest for Black and Hispanic students, as well as students in schools with high poverty rates.
"We are very concerned about learning loss" for students, Williams said. "The continuity of learning is rocky right now, but we're hoping it gets better."
As of Tuesday afternoon, Whitfield County had recorded 22,247 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — 15th most among Georgia's 159 counties — with 988 hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19, 335 confirmed deaths and 29 probable deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Whitfield County's rate of 21,254 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents is third-highest in the state, and Whitfield County has seen 2,330 cases of COVID-19 during the past two weeks.
"Our whole community" is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases at this time, and "testing is also a challenge" for many individuals and families, Williams said. While Whitfield County Schools does not mandate COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, the school system does encourage students and staff to consider them, as "it might make the symptoms more mild if you do get ill."
Vaccination remains highly effective at preventing severe COVID-19 illnesses, according to health experts. However, omicron is still severe enough that it will lead to debilitating illness and death for many unvaccinated people.
Math teachers needed
Whitfield County Schools has already posted several math teaching positions in hopes of "getting applicants early, (and) we're going on recruiting trips, which we do every year, but it seems even more pressing this year, (as) we're struggling with a shortage of math educators," Williams said. "We already know we're going to have seven or eight openings for middle and high school math teachers next year."
Board roles for 2022 and North Star students
During Monday's meeting of the Whitfield County Board of Education, board members voted 5-0 to keep Bill Worley as chairman and Jamie Johnson as vice chairman for 2022, Williams said. They also voted 5-0 to purchase a 2022 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van for $29,750 for School Nutrition to carry breakfasts and lunches to students at the building that formerly was North Whitfield Middle School.
With North Whitfield Middle School students now in a new building, the former school's kitchen no longer is operational, but North Star students began using the building earlier this month, Williams said. During the summer, School Nutrition will use the new vehicle to carry meals to various sites in the county.
The North Star program serves students ranging in age from kindergarten to high school who need more therapy than can be administered in a typical classroom setting, and it was previously in the building known as Morris Innovative High School, but Dalton Public Schools closed that school at the end of the 2020-21 school year, according to Williams. By percentage, a majority of the 50-60 students in North Star are from Whitfield County Schools, but Dalton Public Schools and Murray County Schools also have students in the program.
Whitfield County Schools remodeled an entire wing and renovated the site's playground for North Star students, Williams said, adding it's "great over there."
