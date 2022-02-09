After peaking in mid-January, the number of cases of COVID-19 among Whitfield County Schools' students and staff continues to decline.
"It was a quick and huge rise, and just as quick of a descent, thankfully," said Superintendent Mike Ewton. That descent is "not complete, yet, but the trend is definitely favorable."
The week that ended Jan. 21 saw 376 student cases and 80 staff cases, but those numbers dropped to 274 and 34 the following week and declined again, to 95 and 21, last week. Whitfield County Schools has approximately 13,000 students and roughly 1,900 teachers and staff.
Calendar
Whitfield County Schools students will open the 2022-23 school year on a Friday, Aug. 5, and conclude the year with an early dismissal on Friday, May 26, 2023, after Whitfield County Board of Education members voted 5-0 to approve the calendar during Monday's meeting.
Friday, Dec. 16, will also be an early dismissal day as students begin their holiday break. They will return to classes Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Spring break is April 3-7, 2023.
"Big vacations," like the Christmas break and spring break, as well as the week-long Thanksgiving break, are aligned with the breaks for Dalton Public Schools, as many families have one parent working in one system and the other in the other system and/or children in a system different from the one they work for, said Deputy Superintendent Karey Williams. A proposed calendar was released to principals last month, who shared them with staff members and school councils so teachers and parents could have input.
That feedback led to the final calendar, which features three pre-planning days Aug. 2-4 for teachers, who will conclude their year with a pair of post-planning days May 30-31, 2023, Williams said. The calendar has 190 work days for teachers, with 10 fewer days for students.
School nurses
Next school year, it's likely Whitfield County Schools will have its school nurses on staff, rather than through contract with the Whitfield County Health Department, said Chris Parker, director of student services.
"We're looking at a July 1 transition."
The change would impact five nurses, as all nurses currently working with the school system from the health department have indicated they'd like to continue, Parker said Monday.
"The health department requested we bring our school nurses on board with us," as the school system can offer a "more attractive" package, especially in terms of benefits.
"The next step is to start planning," and Parker is poised to discuss the arrangement with Cherokee County Schools, as "they already do this," he said. "We think this will be a positive thing for Whitfield County and our students."
Spanish Facebook page
After launching a Spanish version of Whitfield County Schools' Facebook page last week, "we have 444 follows and 368 likes, which is pretty good" for only a week, Kris Horsley, communications specialist for Whitfield County Schools, said Monday. This "continues our engagement" with Spanish-speaking students and families, and "we're so excited."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.