COVID-19 cases decrease in Dalton Public Schools

The number of cases of COVID-19 in Dalton Public Schools have followed a similar downward trajectory in recent weeks as in Murray County Schools and Whitfield County Schools.
Last week, Dalton Public Schools recorded only four positive cases among students, with three the week before that, according to the school system. By comparison, the first two weeks back from holiday break in January tallied more than 90 student cases.
Dalton Public Schools mandates masks in its buildings for students and staff, with rare exceptions, such as when eating, or when social distance can be observed. The system offers in-person learning five days a week at the elementary level, while Wednesdays remain virtual days for students in grades 6-12.
As is the case with students, the number of staff members testing positive is also falling, according to Dalton Public Schools. Only seven staff members have been positive the past two weeks, down from more than 40 the first two weeks of January.
"It's going down" by the week, Mendy Woods, the system's chief human resources officer, said Monday during a Dalton Board of Education work session. "I'm sure the vaccine being available is relieving a lot of stress for people."
Those employed at Dalton Public Schools elementary schools can receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine Friday at their schools, Woods said. "Non-school-based staff," such as bus drivers, maintenance workers and those in the central office, can pick a school to visit and be vaccinated.
Staff members at Dalton High School, Dalton Middle School and Morris Innovative High School are scheduled to be vaccinated Wednesday, March 17, at their schools, said Superintendent Tim Scott. The Whitfield County Health Department is administering the vaccinations, and "they said they have plenty" of doses for any Dalton Public Schools employees who wish to be vaccinated.
Those who want to receive a different vaccine, such as from Pfizer-BioNTech or from Moderna — both of which require two shots, roughly three weeks apart — can make appointments with the health department to be vaccinated, Scott said. Employees can also opt out entirely.
"It's all voluntary," he said. "We're not making anybody" get vaccinated.
Dr. Lee Connor, an infectious disease specialist at Hamilton Medical Center, highly recommends COVID-19 vaccines.
"This is the biggest step we can take to slow down the spread" of COVID-19, Connor explained earlier this year. "People should get the vaccine when it's available to them, (because) it's a team effort" to end this pandemic.
As of Monday, roughly half of the staff at Dalton High School and Dalton Middle School had signed up to be vaccinated, and each school has approximately 175 employees, Woods said. At the elementary schools, the number of those signed up "varies from (a low of) 13 to (a high of) 35, with an average of about 25" employees.
Monday was the first day educators became eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in Georgia, and "hopefully (this pandemic) is going to be in the rearview mirror" soon, said Matt Evans, chairman of the Dalton Board of Education. "Vaccines going out to teachers is exciting and encouraging."
Woods believes many school system employees have already been vaccinated due to other eligibility, such as age or because they act as caregivers, she said. In a staff survey from December, 77% of the 400 respondents — the system has nearly 1,000 employees — said they were interested in being vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.