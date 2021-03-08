COVID-19 cases decrease in Murray County Schools

CHATSWORTH — Since returning to full in-person education Feb. 22 from a hybrid model of virtual and face-to-face learning, Murray County Schools has seen a significant decline from recent months in the number of weekly positive COVID-19 tests among students and employees.
The final week in February "was the lowest since I don't know when," Superintendent Steve Loughridge said Thursday during a Murray County Board of Education work session. "The trend has been going down in our community, too, so I think it's a reflection of that, but even at our highest points, most exposure was coming from the community, not from inside schools."
The final week of February, eight Murray County Schools students tested positive for COVID-19, and 81 were quarantined for possible exposure, according to the school system. That same week, one employee tested positive, while two were quarantined for possible exposure.
The downward trend continued last week, as five students tested positive for COVID-19, while 102 were quarantined due to possible exposure, according to the system. No employees tested positive or had to quarantine.
Those recent figures are down sharply from previous weeks.
For the week that ended Jan. 29, for example, Murray County Schools recorded 53 positive COVID-19 tests among its 7,000 students, with 605 students quarantined due to possible exposure, according to the system. For that same week, 16 of the system's 800 employees tested positive, while 30 were quarantined for possible exposure.
For the week that ended Dec. 4, 2020, Murray County Schools had 17 students test positive and 395 quarantined for possible exposure, according to the school system. During that same week, six employees tested positive and 23 were quarantined for possible exposure.
Murray County Schools returned from winter break in early January with complete virtual learning for all grades due to a high number of positive COVID-19 tests and quarantines among students and staff that led middle and high school students to have distance learning from Dec. 3 until the start of the holiday break in the middle of December. Elementary schools continued conventional instruction in December, but they, too, moved to remote learning after the break. After a week of total distance learning, all students moved to a hybrid model, where "A" group students attended in-person classes Monday and Wednesday, "B" group students did so Tuesday and Thursday, and all students learned virtually on Friday.
COVID-19 precautions
Murray County Schools mandates masks for staff members, and the system requires masks for students while on buses, Loughridge said. In schools, masks are encouraged for students, but not mandated.
The system has made several adjustments this year in order to both limit the spread of COVID-19 and ease contact tracing, such as using cohorts in elementary and middle schools, where students remain within their own groups, rather than mixing with others, Loughridge said. Murray County Schools also doubled its nursing staff, to six, with each nurse splitting time between two of the system's 12 schools.
"We have a list of teachers ready to get" vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, March 8, the first day educators became eligible for vaccinations in the state, Loughridge said Thursday. Vaccinations are being administered by the Murray County Health Department.
Technology and spending
School system administrators are continuing to appropriate portions of the nearly $6 million Murray County Schools is poised to receive from the second federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. School board members approved using $441,000 to replace Chromebooks reaching the end of their lifespans.
"We're going to continue upgrading technology" throughout the system during the next few years wherever "necessary," said Kathy Smith, director of finance. "We have (through) fiscal year 2023 to use this $6 million" in CARES funds.
Last year, the system made sure every student had a Chromebook, and "you have to replace so many each year so you don't fall off that cliff," Loughridge said. "Technology is a bigger ticket item than it used to be, and it's a yearly process now."
It's wise to replace Chromebooks in pieces year by year, rather than attempting to do so all at once, said Israel House, director of technology. "They last three-four years" on average.
