After peaking in mid-January, the number of COVID-19 cases in Dalton Public Schools has dropped significantly.
At the height of the omicron surge, the school system was seeing an average of 74 cases per day, said Mendy Woods, chief human resources officer. As of Friday, the rolling seven-day average was down to six cases per day, so "we're definitely trending in the right direction."
Though the number of COVID-19 cases is decreasing, students will soon have access to free weekly COVID-19 testing at their school through the Georgia Department of Public Health, Woods said.
"We've submitted everything (we need to), and Mako Labs is trying to hire people to do the testing" in Dalton.
Parents can still sign their children up for COVID-19 testing, Woods said. Those who sign up can be tested weekly, on occasion, or never at all, and parental permission is necessary for testing.
Calendar
The Dalton Board of Education approved the 2022-23 school calendar Monday 4-0. Tulley Johnson was absent.
Students will open their year Tuesday, Aug. 9, while staff return Aug. 2 for a week of professional learning. Friday, Dec. 16, is the final day for students and staff before the holiday break, and an early dismissal day for the students; staff members return to work from that vacation Jan. 3, 2023, with students back in class the following day. The final day for students is May 26, 2023, with an early dismissal, while staff members conclude their year May 31.
Deputy Superintendent Don Amonett "did a road show," dropping by various school council meetings and other events to obtain feedback on the calendar, he said. He also surveyed Dalton Public Schools staff, and the calendar is very similar to this year's calendar.
It's also similar to the Whitfield County Schools calendar, especially with "big vacations,” like the Christmas break and spring break, and that's intentional, according to Karey Williams, deputy superintendent of Whitfield County Schools. Many families have one parent working in one system and the other in the other system and/or children in a system different from the one they work for, so coordinating extended breaks is easier on families.
German Immersion at Brookwood
The results of a four-part assessment from the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages recently given to Brookwood School students in the German Immersion Program are "very good," said Caroline Woodason, a director of school support for Dalton Public Schools. "We test our German learners the same way we test our English learners," and the charter members of the program at Brookwood are currently in fifth grade — "trailblazers for our foreign language program, which grows every year."
Brookwood began its German Immersion Program in 2016, and since that pioneer group has reached fifth grade the program expanded to that grade this year. Since Brookwood began its German Immersion Program, other elementary schools have added Dual Language Immersion programs, several of them Spanish.
Immersion students not only can speak, read and write a pair of languages, they demonstrate higher levels of academic achievement and appreciation for other cultures, according to Claire Kyzer, lead teacher for Brookwood School's German Immersion Program. "The more we study this, the more benefits we see."
