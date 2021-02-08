COVID-19 'czar' impressed with how schools have handled pandemic

More than halfway through the school year, Whitfield County Schools' COVID-19 "czar" believes the system has controlled COVID-19 better than he could have imagined at the start of the year.
"We haven't had to close schools or shut down a school, we completed fall sports with minimal disruption, and we're almost through winter sports," Chris Parker, the system's director of student services, told the members of the Whitfield County Board of Education during a meeting on Feb. 1. "I never thought we could have pulled this off."
"I can't praise our schools enough," he said. "They've done a fantastic job."
Whitfield County Schools offers in-person instruction for all grades five days a week, but students can opt for complete virtual learning.
Masks are mandated when social distancing can't be practiced for middle and high schools, said Superintendent Judy Gilreath. In elementary schools, masks are strongly encouraged.
Through Jan. 29, the system had recorded 266 positive COVID-19 tests among staff since the start of the school year in August, which is roughly 13% of the system's total workforce, with 118 school-related quarantines, Parker said. During that same period, there were 507 positive tests among students, approximately 4% of the total student body, with 2,701 school-related quarantines.
"With this virus, you expect to see it impact adults more than children," Parker said.
Data suggests children under 18 represent approximately 8.5% of reported COVID-19 cases, with relatively few deaths compared to other age groups and usually milder symptoms, according to the World Health Organization, which noted, "The small number of outbreaks reported among teaching or associated staff to date suggests that spread of COVID-19 within educational settings may be limited."
The 2,701 school-related quarantines for students breaks down to about five students for every "one positive we've had," Parker said. "The fact that it's not higher tells me our schools are doing (an admirable job) of keeping students separated" to limit the spread of infections, as "we've probably had 5,000-6,000 students who had to quarantine due to community exposure."
As of Monday afternoon, Whitfield County had 13,755 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 12th most among Georgia's 159 counties, with 665 hospitalizations, 179 confirmed deaths and nine probable deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Whitfield County's rate of 13,141 cases per 100,000 residents is second highest in the state, behind Chattahoochee County.
Of Whitfield County Schools’ approximately 13,000 students, fewer than 1,000 chose virtual education for the second semester, 277 elementary students, 250 middle school students and 451 in high school, Gilreath said. Approximately 30% opted for virtual learning at the start of the school year, but that figure had dwindled to 10% by the end of December.
Parker deserves credit for guiding the system through an unprecedented year, said Mike Ewton, assistant superintendent for operations and student services. "He is a lifeline to the schools, and he is a voice of calm, (which) is helpful."
Though Parker is pleased overall with how the system has controlled the spread of COVID-19, he knows the next few months provide more possible difficulties, with spring sports and end-of-year events like graduation.
"My prayers are we keep doing this," Parker said. "If we can give these seniors a somewhat-normal year," which was denied to the class of 2020, "that will be a success."
