COVID-19 rates continue to fall in Dalton Public Schools

After reaching a new high for weekly positive COVID-19 tests among students and staff the first week after the holiday break, those numbers have fallen each week in Dalton Public Schools, sinking to a new low in 2021 last week.
For the week that ended Jan. 8, the system recorded 75 total COVID-19 cases, 52 among students, but that figure has dropped each week, reaching a new low for the week that ended Friday, with 16 cases, according to Dalton Public Schools' website (daltonpublicschools.com/district-resources/covid-19-information/covid-19-data-dashboard). Last week, 13 students recorded positive tests, as did three staff members.
Fewer than 300 students and staff had to be quarantined last week, said Mendy Woods, the system's chief human resources officer. More than 600 students and staff were in quarantine early last month.
Roughly 18%, or 1,408, of Dalton Public Schools students are currently enrolled in full-time virtual learning, said Superintendent Tim Scott. At the elementary and middle schools, the virtual learning figure is roughly 10%, while approximately 36% of high school students are learning virtually, and "that's for lots of reasons," including those who opted for virtual instruction so they could work more and support their families during a time of economic strain.
At the start of this school year, nearly 40% of students chose virtual education, but some students have returned to in-person learning for many reasons, including the fact that students and parents feel safe due to a mask mandate, said Pat Holloway, the system's chief of staff. "Mandating masks in our schools has been a huge benefit."
Dalton Public Schools continues to consult regularly with Hamilton Health Care System and North Georgia Health District officials, according to Scott. The school system continues to have a decontamination spray used in all of its facilities every 90 days to kill COVID-19 on surfaces, with the next application slated for Feb. 27.
The city of Dalton has asked Dalton Public Schools to provide a list of employees for a "standby list" for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Dalton Convention Center in case of "no-shows" for appointments when that location operates as a drive-thru vaccination site, Woods said, noting, "There's no guarantee they will get a call."
The state is currently vaccinating those in Tier 1A+, which includes health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, adults 65 and older and their caregivers, and first responders such as law enforcement personnel and firefighters, but educators are in the next tier, Scott said. When school staff members are allowed to be vaccinated, "we hope (health professionals) can come into our schools to execute" those shots.
