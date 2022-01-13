COVID-19 testing sites now open Saturdays in Dalton and Woodstock

Beginning Saturday, MAKO Medical COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in Dalton and Woodstock will open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This is in addition to the time these sites operate each Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Due to the currently high volumes of people coming to the Woodstock testing site it is recommended to arrive there by 1:30 p.m. on weekdays and by 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays to ensure testing before closing time.
These sites are located at Pleasant Grove Park, 1732 Pleasant Grove Drive N.E. in Dalton and J.J. Biello Park, Riverside Athletic Complex, 610 Druw Cameron Court in Woodstock.
Additional MAKO Medical COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in North Georgia are located in Blue Ridge, Chatsworth, Ellijay and Jasper. Addresses and operating schedules for these locations are on the North Georgia Health District website (https://www.nghd.org/news/media-releases/free-covid-19-testing-available-in-north-georgia).
Anyone who has COVID-19-type symptoms or has been in close contact recently with a person infected with the virus needs to be tested for COVID-19, even if they are fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 testing is offered for free at the MAKO Medical drive-thru testing sites in North Georgia through a partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health. This is PCR testing performed with a nasal swab to determine the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19. There are no eligibility requirements other than having a Georgia address and registering online at https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting.
