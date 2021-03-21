COVID-19 vaccination registration switching to state portal

Effective Monday, the North Georgia Health District will transfer registration for COVID-19 vaccination appointments to the Georgia Department of Public Health online portal. Individuals seeking an appointment at public health COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens or Whitfield counties must register at https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/.
Public health COVID-19 vaccine appointment registration is also available through the department's Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line at (888) 457-0186 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Additionally, residents may find both public and private COVID-19 vaccination sites by going to the department's Georgia Vaccine Locator at https://dph.georgia.gov/locations/covid-vaccination-site or may make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at the Georgia Mass Vaccination Site Registration link at https://myvaccinegeorgia.com/.
More than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been provided by public health in the North Georgia Health District, and the county health departments are accepting new appointments as vaccine supplies are increasingly available. People who are currently eligible in Georgia for COVID-19 vaccine are urged to arrange a vaccination appointment right away.
Those who are eligible include:
• Healthcare workers (physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, EMS personnel, environmental services, etc.).
• Residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
• Adults ages 65 and older and their caregivers.
• Law enforcement, firefighters, first responders.
• Educators and staff (Pre-K, K-12, Department of Early Care and Learning-licensed or exempt childcare programs).
• Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers.
• Parents of children with complex medical conditions who are at high risk for COVID-19 complications.
ª Malignancies requiring active treatment.
• Those in an immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) including organ transplant (bone marrow or solid organ) within two years.
• Critical congenital heart disease.
• Asthma (moderate to severe).
• Sickle cell disease.
• Diabetes.
• Obesity (body mass index greater than 95%).
• Cystic fibrosis.
• Significant neurologic injury or condition (e.g., hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, traumatic brain injury, congenital anomaly, acute flaccid myelitis) with functional/developmental impairment (e.g., cerebral palsy, developmental disability, prematurity, mitochondrial disease).
• Technology dependence (e.g., BiPAP, trach).
• Adults ages 55 and older.
• Individuals with disabilities.
• Individuals ages 16 years and older with certain medical conditions that increase their risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine currently approved for children ages 16 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is only available at the Cherokee and Whitfield County COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 vaccine may go to the North Georgia Health District website at "Questions About COVID-19 Vaccine?" or may call the Georgia COVID-19 Hotline at (888) 357-0169.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.