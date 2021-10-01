COVID-19 vaccine booster shot eligibility and availability in North Georgia released

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that certain populations receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after completion of their two-dose Pfizer vaccine series.
These shots, as well as all COVID-19 vaccines, are available at public health departments in Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield counties. No appointment is needed.
People who should receive a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster include:
• People aged 65 and older.
• People 18-plus living in long-term care settings.
• People aged 50-64 with an underlying medical condition.
People who may receive a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster include:
• People aged 18-49 with an underlying medical condition.
• People aged 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to working or residing in certain settings
People in the recommended groups who received the Moderna or J&J/Janssen vaccine will likely need a booster shot. More data on the effectiveness and safety of Moderna and J&J/Janssen booster shots are expected soon.
With those data in hand, the CDC will keep the public informed with a timely plan for Moderna and J&J/Janssen booster shots, and the North Georgia Health District will share that information on its website (nghd.org) and on its social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Learn more from the CDC at https://bit.ly/3mrK4Z5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.