The city of Dalton offers free COVID-19 vaccinations at the Dalton Convention Center today from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. No appointment is required.
Anyone age 16 or older is eligible to receive the vaccine; no ID is required. The drive-through clinic will offer doses of the Pfizer-BioTech vaccine and is open to those who are receiving either their first or second vaccine dose.
Those who are receiving their second dose are asked to please bring their vaccination card that they received with their first dose.
