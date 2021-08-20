COVID patients at Hamilton Medical Center down, but more in ICU and on ventilators

While the number of COVID-19 patients at Hamilton Medical Center from Wednesday to Friday declined by four — from 70 to 66 — the number of patients with the virus in the intensive care unit (ICU) and on ventilators increased, according to information posted on the hospital's website.
On Friday, the hospital reported 12 COVID patients in the ICU (11 unvaccinated) compared to 11 (10 unvaccinated) on Wednesday. The hospital on Friday had 10 COVID patients on ventilators (nine unvaccinated), up two from Wednesday when eight patients were on ventilators (seven unvaccinated).
Of the 66 COVID patients on Friday, 56 were unvaccinated (85%).
Of the 70 COVID patients on Wednesday, 58 were unvaccinated (83%).
The hospital had 49 COVID patients on Aug. 11, the first day hospital officials began publicly reporting the numbers. Hospital officials have said they will update their number of COVID patients three times a week. For more information, go to www.hamiltonhealth.com/test-result-data-tests-performed-at-hamilton-medical-center-2.
Hamilton is licensed for more than 200 beds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.