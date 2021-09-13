COVID patients at Hamilton Medical Center drop by 4

Hamilton Medical Center on Monday had 65 COVID patients (52 unvaccinated; 80%); 15 of those were in the intensive care unit (ICU) (14 unvaccinated; 93%); and 12 were on ventilators (11 unvaccinated; 92%), according to information posted on the hospital's website.
On Friday, the hospital had 69 COVID patients (60 unvaccinated; 87%); 17 of those were in the intensive care unit (ICU) (13 unvaccinated; 76%); and nine were on ventilators (eight unvaccinated; 89%).
The hospital had 49 COVID patients on Aug. 11. Eleven of those patients were in the ICU; five were on ventilators.
Hospital officials have said they will update their COVID patient data three times a week at www.hamiltonhealth.com/test-result-data-tests-performed-at-hamilton-medical-center-2. Hamilton Medical Center is licensed for more than 200 beds.
