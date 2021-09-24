COVID patients at Hamilton Medical Center rise slightly

Hamilton Medical Center on Friday had 57 COVID patients (48 unvaccinated; 84%); 15 of those were in the intensive care unit (ICU) (13 unvaccinated; 87%); and 10 were on ventilators (nine unvaccinated; 90%), according to information posted on the hospital's website.
On Wednesday the hospital had 55 COVID patients (46 unvaccinated; 84%); 14 of those were in the ICU (12 unvaccinated; 86%); and 12 were on ventilators (11 unvaccinated; 92%).
The hospital had 49 COVID patients on Aug. 11. Eleven of those patients were in the ICU; five were on ventilators.
In Whitfield County since March 2020, there have been 282 confirmed deaths due to COVID and 19 probable deaths due to the virus. This month through Thursday, 34 people in Whitfield County have died due to COVID.
Since March 2020, there have 18,498 confirmed COVID cases in Whitfield County.
Hospital officials have said they will update their COVID patient data three times a week at www.hamiltonhealth.com/test-result-data-tests-performed-at-hamilton-medical-center-2. Hamilton Medical Center is licensed for more than 200 beds.
