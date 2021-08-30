COVID patients, those in ICU and on ventilators fall at Hamilton Medical Center

The number of COVID-19 patients, those in the intensive care unit (ICU) and on ventilators at Hamilton Medical Center all declined from Friday to Monday, according to information posted on the hospital's website. Those patients hospitalized locally with COVID are largely unvaccinated.
On Monday, the hospital had 63 COVID patients (59 unvaccinated; 94%); 14 of those were in the ICU (13 unvaccinated; 93%); and 10 were on ventilators (nine unvaccinated; 90%).
On Friday, the hospital had 68 COVID patients (63 unvaccinated; 93%); 17 of those were in the ICU (16 unvaccinated; 94%); and 11 were on ventilators (10 unvaccinated; 91%).
The hospital had 49 COVID patients on Aug. 11. Eleven of those patients were in the ICU; five were on ventilators.
Hospital officials have said they will update their COVID patient data three times a week at www.hamiltonhealth.com/test-result-data-tests-performed-at-hamilton-medical-center-2.
Hamilton Medical Center is licensed for more than 200 beds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.