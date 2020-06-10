Cowan, Greene likely headed for runoff for District 14 seat in Congress

ATLANTA — Despite a day being riddled with system failures, Georgia voters showed up at the polls to cast ballots in congressional and state races in Tuesday's presidential preference primary and general primary.
Two Republican candidates vying for retiring U.S. Rep. Tom Graves' (Ranger) District 14 seat will face each other again in a runoff on Aug. 11 — Rome neurosurgeon John Cowan and construction executive Marjorie Taylor Greene. District 14 includes Whitfield and Murray counties.
With about 91% of precincts statewide reporting Wednesday morning, Greene had 41.4% (37,985 votes) to Cowan's 17.7% (16,224). Greene led Whitfield County with 45.6% (5,454 votes) to Cowan's 21.1% (2,528).
While Greene touted an early lead, she fell short of moving to the general election without a runoff against Cowan. Little separated the nine candidates in the crowded primary — a pro-Trump and pro-gun contest — but by April, Greene raked in more than $1 million in fundraising although mostly made up of a self-funded loan. That number far out-raised Cowan, who reported more than $521,000 in April filings from large individual contributors.
Greene has been criticized by opponents for originally running in the 6th Congressional District (which includes the cities of Alpharetta, Roswell and Sandy Springs), but switched after guidance to do so, she said. Her campaign says she is now living within the 14th District.
“My values line up perfectly with the people of Northwest Georgia,” she said during an Atlanta Press Club GOP District 14 debate on May 4.
As a doctor, Cowan has repeatedly criticized China’s response to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. But Cowan himself owns a toy company called Cortex Toys that regularly trades with China.
During a debate, Cowan defended his ties with the country, arguing it gives him a unique perspective on what manufacturing needs to be done within the U.S. to “protect our national security.”
Senate primary too close to call
Arguably the most nationally watched race in Georgia, the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate — the winner to challenge Republican incumbent David Perdue — is still too close to call.
With more than 79% of precincts reported by 11 a.m. Wednesday, Atlanta's Jon Ossoff fell just below the majority of votes with 48.8% — indicating the lingering possibility of an August runoff. Former Columbus mayor Teresa Tomlinson was holding second place with 14.5%.
Elections officials are also still tabulating a large number of absentee ballots Wednesday that could significantly impact results.
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites.
