Cowan honored by the Council of Municipal Court Judges

Dalton Municipal Court Judge Rob Cowan was recently honored by the Council of Municipal Court Judges with the organization's President's Award.
Cowan was one of four judges across the state to be so honored. He was recognized in part for his role in leading the City of Dalton's Municipal Court to being among the first in the state to re-open during the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, helping to provide a blueprint for other courts around the state to follow.
The award, which was presented on June 19, states that it was given to Cowan "for improving the lives of people in his community and throughout Georgia through his service on the council and his committed devotion to justice."
