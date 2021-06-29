Cox Road in Whitfield County closed Wednesday

The Whitfield County Public Works Department will close Cox Road Wednesday for cross drain replacement.
The road will be closed from its entrance at Highway 41 at 8 a.m. until work is complete, which is expected to be no later than noon. Only emergency vehicles may enter while work is underway. Permanent pavement will be added later.
For questions, call Steve Bratton, Whitfield County Public Works right-of-way manager, at (706) 278-7167.
