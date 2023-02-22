The Dalton Board of Education has approved Steven Craft as the assistant superintendent for student services and activities for the district, effective April 10.
Craft currently serves as the director of athletics for Fulton County Schools in Atlanta, where he has worked since 2012. Prior to that he was the assistant principal/athletic director at Pope High School in Cobb County Schools in Marietta. Craft has more than 24 years of education experience. He serves on the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Board of Trustees and the GHSA State Executive Committee.
Craft received his bachelor of science in Broad Field Social Science Education from the University of Georgia, Athens, and his master of education in Educational Leadership from Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama. He also holds an education specialist degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Piedmont College in Demorest, and a doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.
As director of student services, Craft will provide leadership, communications and assistance to district administrators and staff in the development, implementation and evaluation of all student support services including the district student athletic program. He will also oversee and ensure district-wide compliance and fiscal accountability of all programs under his supervision.
“We are excited to bring Dr. Craft to Dalton Public Schools,” said Superintendent Tim Scott. “He brings a wealth of knowledge from his experience working as a central office administrator, school administrator, teacher and coach. We look forward to having Dr. Craft join our team and serve our students and staff."
