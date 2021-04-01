Crandall woman sentenced to life in prison for murder

A Crandall woman pleaded guilty to murder in Murray County and was sentenced to life in prison with parole by Superior Court Judge Cindy Morris, District Attorney Bert Poston said.
Nadya Swartz pleaded guilty in the shooting death of Kenneth Bunn, 27, of Chatsworth.
A Dalton man, Justin Hooker, pleaded guilty to malice murder for the same death and was sentenced to life in prison last month.
Swartz was the ex-girlfriend of Bunn, whose body was found on March 16, 2020, at about 4 p.m. at Carlton Petty Road at the Conasauga River Bridge, then-Murray County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jimmy Davenport said. Hooker was Swartz’ current boyfriend, Davenport said.
Davenport said Bunn was shot where his body was found.
“The area was processed by investigators of the Murray County Sheriff’s Office and the Region One Georgia Bureau of Investigation,” a press release from Davenport and then-Sheriff Gary Langford said. “It was quickly determined that the deceased male was the victim of a homicide.”
