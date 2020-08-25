Crashes down, but calls up, in 2020 for the Dalton Police Department

Through July of this year, the number of traffic crashes in Dalton was down 20% compared to the same point in 2019, although the number of wrecks has started to creep back to normal levels as more individuals return to work and leisure activities following shutdowns caused by the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
"People are returning to full-time employment, and traffic congestion is getting higher," Cliff Cason, Dalton's chief of police, explained during Tuesday's meeting of the Dalton Public Safety Commission. Yet, "I still predict we'll finish the year with significantly lower (crash incidents) than 2019."
"Our total crashes are going down," Bill Weaver, chairman of the Public Safety Commission, noted Tuesday. "I've very pleased by that."
The number of crashes and the number of crashes with injuries both increased in July of this year from June, and there were 83 non-private property crashes reported in July, Cason said. Angle and rear-end crashes were most prevalent in July, with failure to yield the top cause of injury crashes and following too closely the number one reason for non-injury crashes.
Walnut Avenue had the highest number of crashes in July, with 17, while Chattanooga Road had the most crashes with injuries, nine, Cason said. Based on crash data from June, 23 selective enforcement details were conducted in July on Walnut Avenue and Glenwood Avenue, resulting in 212 violations being identified.
Selective enforcement details continued in August on those two streets, as well as on Chattanooga Road, he said. In July, Chattanooga Road's 10 crashes were responsible for 37.5% of reported injury accidents.
In July, crashes were fairly evenly distributed in terms of days of the week, with the exception of Sundays, which saw only five crashes, Cason said. "There are fewer people on the roads" that day, as "most people are off work."
Through July, part 1 crimes, such as arson, aggravated assault, homicide, rape and robbery, were down 21%, with 506 incidents, compared to that point in 2019, when there were 643 incidents, Cason said. July had 67 part 1 incidents, compared with 90 in July 2019.
Part 2 crimes are down year versus year, by 7%, Cason said. Part 2 offenses include code violations, disorderly conduct and DUI.
However, "we're still staying very busy," as calls for service were 12% higher than at the same point in 2019, and "that's been ''the trend since COVID-19 started" this spring, Cason said. The department received 3,942 calls for service in July, up from 3,790 calls for service in July 2019.
The police department is averaging "well over 1,000 calls per day, and I'm not sure the public understands the demands" placed on the department, but "we realize your responsibilities are increasing, not decreasing," Weaver said. "The commission appreciates what you are doing."
The fact that police officers must respond to all calls anywhere, at any time, is placing a mental and emotional strain on some officers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cason said. While many in the public can take steps to mitigate their risk against COVID-19, such as isolating themselves, that's not possible for police, as they have to go out into the community to serve, and "it's an unknown every day (for us)."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.