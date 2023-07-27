Registration for fall/winter/spring classes (Aug. 14 to May 17, 2024) is underway at the Creative Arts Guild. Join the Guild for classes in dance, music, visual arts and culinary.
Register for classes and workshops using the online portal www.creativeartsguild.org/classes. Please call (706) 278-0168 if you need help or have questions.
The Guild is a nonprofit organization established to serve the community and in keeping with its mission to cultivate and sustain the arts in Dalton and its surrounding counties offers year-round instruction in dance, visual arts, music and culinary arts for students of all ages. All classes and lessons are held on-site at the Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton.
The Music Department provides private lessons in piano, voice, guitar, clarinet, oboe, saxophone, flute, brass instruments, percussion, banjo and ukulele. All students have an opportunity to perform at seasonal recitals and concerts. To register, contact Music Director Lisa Elders at (706) 259-1822 or lisae@creativeartsguild.org.
The Visual Arts Department offers classes for children and adults in drawing, painting, pottery, mixed media and art exploration. Specialty arts classes range from an introductory Discovering Art class to advanced Acrylic Painting and Life Drawing. Guild art students often have an opportunity to showcase their work in the Guild’s galleries.
The Dance Department offers a variety of classes in ballet, pointe, jazz, modern and hip-hop for students of all skill levels.
For adults, Adult Ballet and Pilates classes offer light stretching and core stability.
Ballet Dalton, the Guild’s resident preprofessional company, provides intense training needed to pursue a dance career. The Dance Department and Ballet Dalton produce an annual original full-length ballet, “The Snow Queen,” each fall plus a spring recital each May. Register online and come by the Guild to get everything you need to get ready for classes. The Guild Shop will be open next week on Tuesday-Thursday (Aug. 1-3) from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. and staff will be available to help you with sizing and fittings. The Guild has leotards, tights, shoes and accessories. Hablamos español.
Culinary Arts with Chef Courtney Coffey has a full schedule beginning in late September. A variety of themed classes are available for all ages.
Culinary class size is limited so plan to register early. The culinary department can arrange private classes for up to eight. Contact amandaw@creativeartsguild.org to schedule one.
For more information and to register for classes, visit www.creativeartsguild.org/classes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.