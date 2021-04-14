Creative Arts Guild announces Spring for the Arts 2021

Spring for the Arts, an annual fundraiser benefiting the Creative Arts Guild's Arts in Education programs, will take place on Saturday, April 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Guild grounds and in the Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary and coincides with International Sculpture Day, a worldwide celebration of the community, the work and the love of sculpture.
The Guild is billing it as "Spring for the Arts Jazz Brunch."
The event will feature a festive brunch and beverage options, live music by the Clint Schmitt Jazz Band and docent-guided tours of the sculpture garden featuring more than 50 works, including many new works added within the last year. Additionally, gift package raffles and auction items will be offered for bidding. There will be opportunities for viewing and purchasing art in the spring-inspired indoor gallery exhibit featuring works by Libby Newel, Ann Nichols and Amy Reader. That display will be available for viewing as early as Thursday.
With so many changes in how we do social gatherings, the Guild has adapted and we have now hosted several socially-distanced, safe and artistically beautiful events throughout the past year. While our traditional indoor luncheon does not seem possible at this time, we are confident that an outdoor garden party will be a welcomed alternative celebration.
The Guild's Arts in Education programs consist of our internal educational classes and workshops in dance, visual arts, culinary arts and music; field trip offerings; arts scholarships; our annual Student Arts Expo; and the newest Arts in Education venture, Creative Connections, our annual professional development conference for all our area school arts educators in all arts disciplines.
One of our longest Arts in Education offerings includes our coveted partnership with the O.N. Jonas Foundation, which provides Artists in Residence opportunities for our area students. The Guild's Arts in Education programs strive to ensure that all of our community's children are engaged in the arts and are granted the benefits of art experiences regardless of their socioeconomic background. The partnership is committed to broadening student arts exposure and education in grades pre-k through 12 in Dalton Public Schools, Whitfield County Schools and Murray County Schools, as well as the Elbert Shaw Regional Detention Center, Crossroads Academy, Mountain Creek Academy and Northstar School. In 2019, these programs created nearly 40,000 arts experiences for the students enrolled in these schools and even through uncharted waters, arts residencies have been completed in the 2020-21 school year as well.
Arts exposure and education have numerous benefits for students, including improved academic performance, cultural awareness, inventiveness, social and emotional development, and civic engagement. They also promote self-directed learning, improve school attendance and sharpen critical and creative skills.
Please plan to join us in supporting these programs by attending Spring for the Arts 2021 at the Creative Arts Guild. Individual tickets are $55. Each ticket includes two drink tickets. Additional drink tickets will be available for purchase. Also, full tables may be reserved: a table for eight is $440, a table for six is $330, and a table for four is $220.
Tickets may be purchased at www.creativeartsguild.org. Please purchase your tickets by Friday.
Parking will be at First Baptist Church with a shuttle to the Guild. Please contact the Guild for information if you need help with handicapped parking or have restricted mobility.
