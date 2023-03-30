Mark your calendars for a party on Saturday, April 29.
Each year, the Creative Arts Guild hosts its annual Spring for the Arts event to raise the funds needed to support all of its Arts in Education programs and, most especially, the partnership between the Creative Arts Guild and the O.N. Jonas Foundation.
Guild Executive Director Amanda Brown said, “We are so excited to again host Spring for the Arts, an outdoor jazz brunch in the Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden and on the Spigel Pavilion, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, which is International Sculpture Day.
“Spring for the Arts 2023 will include a three-course delicious brunch catered by Cyra’s, tours of the Sculpture Garden, music by the Alan Wyatt Jazz Trio, a gallery exhibit featuring sculptural works of Chris Beck and Rial Rye, and a raffle with gift and travel packages from local and regional businesses. Come join us for this important and super fun event.”
The Guild’s Arts in Education programs include internal educational classes and workshops in dance, visual arts, culinary arts and music; field trip offerings; arts scholarships; an annual Student Arts Expo; the multicultural Children’s Hill at the annual Festival; and Creative Connections, the Guild’s unique annual professional development conference for all area school arts educators in all arts disciplines.
Mark your calendar now and plan to attend. Tickets may be purchased on the Guild’s website, www.creativeartsguild.org. Tickets are $55 and include brunch, coffee, tea and water, music, docent-guided Sculpture Garden tours, gallery exhibition access, opportunities to bid on raffle Items and a complimentary champagne cocktail or glass of wine. Additional alcoholic beverages will be available at a cash bar.
There will be convenient overflow parking at First Baptist Church with a shuttle to the venue.
