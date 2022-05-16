The Creative Arts Guild wishes to congratulate our Guild Dance Department and Ballet Dalton graduating senior Emma Hackney. She has been dancing with the Guild for approximately 13 years, two as a Junior Company member and five as a Senior Company member.
She achieved soloist status and has performed several roles in the annual productions of "The Snow Queen," including Teacher, Doll, Fall Princess, Summer Princess and Gerda; member and soloist in the Snow Corps ensemble; and member of the Gypsy Corps ensemble.
She participated in the assistant teacher program, assisting with the same dance class or classes every week, learning how to handle class progress, understanding what to teach based on particular age levels, and providing relationship-building in those classes.
She is a graduate of Northwest Whitfield High School and is an Honors with Distinction Student, a Whitfield Scholar and a member of the Drama Club, holding past offices of treasurer and vice president. She is a member and head officer of the Thespian Society and earned an 11-point star rating as an International Thespian Society member of Troupe 7290.
As a Northwest drama student she participated in One-Act Play competitions, including the school’s regional championship submission in 2021.
In addition to her dance, drama and academic activities, she has worked as a team leader and trainer in her employment at Chick-fil-A.
Jessie Southerland, director of the Guild Dance Department and Ballet Dalton, said, “Emma has shown herself to be a wonderful leader through her hard work, dedication, helpfulness and kindness to those around her, as well as her steady work ethic and her inspiring natural talent. She will be very much missed, but we look forward to seeing all the wonderful things she is going to do in her future.”
Hackney will attend the University of West Georgia in September with the intention to earn a bachelor of fine arts in theatre with a concentration in design and technology to become a stage manager.
