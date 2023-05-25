The Creative Arts Guild congratulates its Guild Dance Department and Ballet Dalton graduating seniors Arabeli Calzada and Lyndi Jensen.
Calzada has been studying dance for seven years and has just this past week been promoted to both Lead Junior Company and Senior Apprentice. She has studied tap, jazz, ballet, pointe, contemporary, modern, lyrical and hip-hop styles and has danced a number of roles in the Guild’s annual "The Snow Queen." The roles included Kay, Gerda’s Friends Corps, Whispering Roses Corps, Gypsy Thieves Corps, Pas de Quatre and Icicle.
She is a recipient of the Rebecca Fleisher Scholarship and counts among her special achievements being selected for Company, becoming Dalton High School women’s soccer team captain and holding a grade point average of 3.8.
She is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, SkillsUSA (an organization that helps students meet potential employers and gain more vocational opportunities), Tri-M (a music honor society designed to recognize students for their academic and musical achievements and to provide leadership and service opportunities), the Dalton High School Fine Arts Academy and the Interact Club (a volunteering club). She will graduate this month from Dalton High School. Her current plans are to attend Dalton State College for a few years and then transfer to Emory University.
Jensen has been dancing for 11 years, studying tap, jazz, ballet, pointe, contemporary, modern, lyrical and hip-hop, dancing one year in Junior Company and five years in Senior Company. In "The Snow Queen" she has held soloist roles as Doll, Florist, Kay, Fall and Gerda, plus Corps de Ballet roles including Whispering Roses, Kay and Gerda’s Friends, Gypsy Corps, and Snow Corps. In addition to her dance study and practice, she has taught dance at the Guild for a year and a half.
She will also be graduating in Dalton High School's class of 2023. She has been dual enrolled at Dalton High and Dalton State College for two years and was recently recognized for maintaining a grade point average of 3.75 or higher all four years of high school. She also participates in SkillsUSA, the National Honor Society, the Fine Arts Academy and the National Society of High School Scholars.
She has been working at Fiddleheads Garden Center for three years; opened her own sitting business in July 2022; and actively volunteers at nursing homes, church and other places. Her church involvement includes attending youth group, helping with kids ministry and managing the youth group social media sites.
Asked about future plans, she said, “As of right now I’m planning on attending Covenant College to pursue a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership with a concentration in office administration and technology.”
