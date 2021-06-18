Creative Arts Guild applauds dance seniors

The Creative Arts Guild congratulates and recognizes its Dance Department + Ballet Dalton graduating seniors: Violet Pasqua and Julia Tucker.
Pasqua has been dancing with the Creative Arts Guild for seven years. Two of those years were as a Junior Company member and four of those years were as a Senior Company member. She also achieved soloist status and has performed in "The Snow Queen" the roles of Gerda, Robber Girl, Enchantress, Gypsy Soloist, Snow Demi Soloist and Seamstress/Cobbler, among others. Her favorite role to perform was Gerda.
Pasqua is a summa cum laude graduate of the Georgia Cyber Academy where she received Dual Enrollment Honors, certificate of merit and was on the honor roll every semester of high school. She was also a Governor's Honors finalist in dance in 2019 and 2020.
Pasqua will attend Belhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi, where she received a Belhaven Distinguished Arts Scholarship in dance. She plans to major in dance.
Tucker has been dancing with the Creative Arts Guild for approximately 10 years. Two of those years were as a Junior Company member and five of those years were as a Senior Company member. She achieved soloist status and has performed several roles in our productions of "The Snow Queen" including Teacher, Gypsy Soloist, Queen of the Sprites, Kay, Gerda, and Snow Queen. Her favorite role to perform was Gerda.
Tucker is a graduate of Dalton High School and is an honors student, an AP Scholar, a recipient of Georgia Hope and a Thrive Program member.
She will attend Kennesaw State University in the Thrive Program under the Georgia Hope Scholarship.
"Congratulations to Julia and Violet! These two young ladies embody the spirit of excellence and quality dance training that the Creative Arts Guild + Ballet Dalton strive to offer our community," according to the Creative Arts Guild.
