"Modern Quilts," on exhibit at the Creative Arts Guild through next month, features works by members of the Chattanooga Modern Quilt Guild: some were crafted by one member, while others are collaborative endeavors.
"I've loved the work the Chattanooga Modern Quilt Guild has done for years," said Savannah Thomas, the Creative Arts Guild's gallery director. "We're really excited for this."
There's much "debate about what makes a 'modern' quilt,'' said Candice Murray, president of the Chattanooga Modern Quilt Guild. Essentially, "you take traditional blocking and turn it into something new with color or pattern variance."
Modern quilting is more improvisational and freestyle than conventional quilting, said Murray, who was "born and raised" in Dalton. "From the beginning, I was a modern quilter."
"I wanted fun, bright colors," she added. "I have fabrics I love, and I didn't want to try to mimic a different style."
Sometimes, it's a fabric that launches Murray onto a project. That was the case with "The Passage," which features two cicadas and is on display at the Guild.
"The minute I saw the fabric, it (spoke) to me as wings," she said. Initially, she tried a dragonfly, but she soon moved onto cicadas, instead.
The piece is "about time, future, present and past," she said. "We are all flung into the future while hanging onto our past."
That's why the cicadas have one wing spread, reaching for new life, and one wing collapsed, holding onto the past, she said. "It just gets into layers and layers."
"The Passage" is one of four "bug quilts" Murray has recently completed, which came as a surprise to her when she stepped back and realized it, because "I'm not an insect person, I swear," she said with a laugh. "The fabric just spoke to me.''
The fabric also frames her "COVID Coil" quilt perfectly.
"I love metallic fabric, and the metallic fabric frames this one just like a piece of art," she said. "This is art."
Another spectacular piece of art is the collaborative "Tennessee River Project," where 23 quilters each contributed a section, Thomas said. The finished project resembles a river and represents the stretch of the Tennessee River from Nickajack Lake to Knoxville.
"Have Value" is another of the collaborative pieces in the exhibit, where multiple members of the quilt guild pitched in, Murray said. "I designed this one so it could break apart."
The quilt has the words "Loved, Dynamic, Brilliant, Focused" and "Authentic" stacked from top to bottom, with the letters "V, A, L, U" and "E" spotlighted in each word to spell "value." The word "Judge" is on the bottom, but barely visible due to the color, and none of its letters are included in the vertical word.
"Have value" is the message of that quilt, Murray said. "Don't be judged by others and let them give you value."
"Modern Quilts" is on display in the Guild's Jonas Hall. The Guild is open for gallery viewing Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Technology is critical to Murray's art, she said. "I use AutoCAD," a commercial, computer-aided design and drafting software application that "I learned in college"; Procreate, a raster graphics editor app for digital painting; and Photoshop, a raster graphics editor.
Murray studied to be a graphic designer in college, but she noticed her grandmother's affinity and aptitude for quilting, and "I wanted to do my own," she said. Quilting "is just what I love to do."
"A lot of people are like me, and they want to learn, but they just don't know where to go," she said. "I went to a shop in Valdosta, (where) they treated me (superbly), and my experience has been that most shops are glad to help you."
More information regarding the Chattanooga Modern Quilt Guild can be found online at https://www.chattmqg.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.